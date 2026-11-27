ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Kansas City Chiefs rookie R Mason Thomas said he was expecting pressure from the Buffalo Bills. It only made sense.

With 15 seconds remaining and the score tied Thursday night, the Chiefs were going to attempt a punt from their own 11-yard line. The field was wet, the rain was still coming down, and Chiefs punter Matt Araiza had already dropped one snap earlier in the game.

Thomas' man to block was Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen. And Thomas started to do that after this snap, when he saw Andreessen start to veer toward the inside.

Was this a stunt? Thomas tried to redirect Andreessen into teammate Jake Briningstool, but that did little to stop the Bills player's momentum.

So Thomas turned and watched helplessly as Andreessen drew closer to Araiza -- one step, then a leap toward the punter's left foot.

"Once I put my hand out and let him go," Thomas told The Athletic afterward, "I was like … I knew that was a busted assignment."

The NBC broadcast describing the play was actually incorrect. Andreessen didn't deflect this punt, which came off Araiza's foot with a low trajectory.

But the pressure certainly affected the play. Araiza accelerated his routine. He delivered a low line drive with Andreessen bearing down on him.

And it all led to a 45-yard punt … then a 17-yard return from the Bills' Greg Dortch … then a 57-yard game-winning field goal from Bills kicker Tyler Bass on the next play in Buffalo's 13-10 home victory on Thanksgiving night.

"They rushed the punter, and he hurried it," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "That was just kind of an OK punt."

This messing up of the tiny details was a microcosm of the Chiefs' night on special teams.

A winnable game turned into a loss when the team's third unit consistently failed. There was a dropped snap on a punt, a catchable punt return left to roll 16 more yards untouched, a fumbled kickoff, a holding penalty on a kick return, a missed fourth-quarter field goal and finally this breakdown on the game's penultimate play.

Thomas, standing in front of his locker, wasn't shying away from responsibility, saying he needed to be better so the Butterfly Effect didn't unfurl the way it did.

"We know they're going to come after us, and we've got to get the protection right," Thomas said. "I've got to be better on my part and just the whole thing, because next play, kick a field goal, score. So that definitely was a pivotal play that we shouldn't have had."

A single mistake could be forgiven. But this type of teamwide special teams collapse? Where nearly every area cost the team some yards in a tough-weather game?

"We've got to do better. Bottom line," Reid said. "Field position was a big thing. We've all got a part of that: offense, defense and special teams. So we've got to do better."

The problem now for the Chiefs: How exactly do you do that heading into Week 13 of a season?

Longtime special-teams coordinator Dave Toub is in his 14th year with the Chiefs, and Reid endorsed him after the game when asked if he had confidence in the unit's leader.

"I do. We've got to do better. Overall, we've got to do better," Reid said. "But the leadership, I feel comfortable with."

Frankly, it's at the point the Chiefs have to at least consider some change, given how badly this group has performed overall.

Per TruMedia, the Chiefs' special teams have been worth a combined minus-51.94 points this season after Thursday's game, which is last in the NFL. That's below even the Los Angeles Rams, whose poor special teams play this season prompted coach Sean McVay to make wholesale personnel changes, including waiving kicker Harrison Mevis and a pair of returners.

If the Chiefs followed a similar path, longtime kicker Harrison Butker seems as if he might be the first to go. He once again failed this season in a critical moment, pushing a 46-yard field goal attempt wide right when given the chance to break a tie late in the fourth quarter.

Butker acknowledged in the locker room that he'd never been through a stretch like this in his professional career. He is 15-for-23 on field goals this season.

"Just can't explain it. Missing a lot of kicks. Don't want that to happen," Butker said. "I'm missing kicks, and as a kicker, you don't want to do that."

Reid didn't say much about Butker's status on the team afterward, saying, "I'll go back and go through all of it again here. But I'm not going to make decisions right this minute."

Punt returner Josh Downs made a mistake as well. In the first quarter, he failed to catch a punt around the 20-yard line, backing away and letting it bounce before the Bills downed it at the 4-yard line.

Downs said the conditions made it difficult to catch the ball on that snap, and because possession is most important, he chose to back away.

"Just tough. Wind, rain, looking up into the sky. I couldn't really see that one as well," Downs said. "That pretty much sums it up."

Araiza, meanwhile, dropped a second-quarter snap in his hands, then rushed a kick that sailed out of bounds after traveling only 13 yards. After an ineligible man downfield penalty, the Chiefs netted 8 yards with that boot.

"To speak for myself, my hands were terrible tonight," Araiza said. "Just wasn't good enough."

It all paints a bleak picture for the Chiefs' special teams.

Going back to TruMedia's expected-point added (EPA) totals, the Chiefs rank last in EPA per field-goal attempt, No. 29 in EPA per punt return, No. 28 in EPA per punt and No. 21 in EPA per kickoff and kickoff return.

Since 2020, there have been 224 NFL team seasons. The Chiefs' overall special teams currently rank No. 218 in EPA among those units, with six games left.

In blunt terms, the Chiefs' special teams played a starring role in the team dropping the two games this season it needed most. A field goal miss was costly in the Chiefs' lose-from-ahead defeat at the Denver Broncos, and after Thursday, the Chiefs lost any realistic chance of competing for the all-important No. 1 seed, which offers a bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Now at 8-3, even winning the AFC West looks like a long shot as K.C. is stuck looking up at Denver in the standings with a brutal schedule ahead.

It all reinforces the obvious: There are no small plays in close NFL games.

Sure, football analyst Aaron Schatz's studies show that special teams is roughly one-eighth of the game, not the one-third often cited. What's important is that enough is happening there to cost a team the win when it did enough otherwise.

The Chiefs' potential postseason pickle ahead -- likely filled with multiple road games lined up in a row -- stems from losing ballgames in the margins.

It could be a missed kick. Or a dropped snap.

Or, like the end of Thursday's game, a block that wasn't held long enough as the game unraveled for K.C.

"I was thinking they were twisting, but of course, I have to stay on my man, and that's my priority," Thomas said. "And I blew that."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.