Chiefs sign WR Wright, LS Pundum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs have signed wide receiver Rodney Wright and long snapper Tanner Purdum.
Terms of the deals weren't disclosed.
Wright, as a seventh-round draft pick of Buffalo in 2002, spent portions of the 2002 and 2003 seasons on the Bills' practice squad. He played four seasons with the Arena Football League's San Jose Sabercats (2005-08), with whom Wright caught 292 passes for 3,229 yards and 42 touchdowns to go with five rushing TDs and 113 kickoff returns for 2,450 yards and four scores.
Purdum was a four-year letterman as a long snapper and quarterback at Baker University (2004-07) in Baldwin City, Kansas. He served as a graduate assistant with the Wildcats in 2008, working with the wide receivers.
