Chiefs sign WR Wright, LS Pundum

Wright, as a seventh-round draft pick of Buffalo in 2002, spent portions of the 2002 and 2003 seasons on the Bills' practice squad. He played four seasons with the Arena Football League's San Jose Sabercats (2005-08), with whom Wright caught 292 passes for 3,229 yards and 42 touchdowns to go with five rushing TDs and 113 kickoff returns for 2,450 yards and four scores.