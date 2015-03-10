Chiefs sign Tyvon Branch to one-year deal

Everyone points out Kansas City's hole at wide receiver because it's a skill position. But their current predicament at safety is just as ugly.
The Chiefs started to fix the issue on Tuesday, signing former Raiders safety Tyvon Branch to a one-year deal, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. The Chiefs later announced the signing.
This is the type of move that can pay off in free agency. Branch is 28 years old and coming off lower leg injuries that have ruined his prime after signing a huge contract with Oakland. But he has shown the ability to be a difference-making starter in the league when healthy. The Chiefs surely aren't giving up much to sign him, and their top safeties at the moment are Husain Abdullah and ... no one else.
Branch was ranked No. 72 in our top 101 free agents before signing. The Chiefs would also like to bring back Ron Parker, and it wouldn't be surprising if they picked up another veteran flier or two at the position.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast analyzes early free agency news, including Ndamukong Suh to Miami, Devin McCourty's new deal and much more. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.