Chiefs sign sixth-round draft pick Richardson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs signed offensive tackle Barry Richardson to a three-year contract on Wednesday.

The Chiefs selected Richardson with the first of two sixth-round picks in this year's NFL draft. Terms of the deal were not released.

Richardson, a 6-foot-6, 319-pound lineman, played in 49 games at Clemson, including 45 starts in four years. He earned first-team All-ACC honors the last two seasons.

Kansas City has signed three of its 12 draft picks. Richardson joins fourth-round selection Will Franklin and fifth-rounder Brandon Carr.

The team has yet to sign either of its two first-round picks, defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey or offensive tackle Branden Albert.

