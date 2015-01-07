Chiefs sign QB Terrelle Pryor to 1-year deal

After spending the 2014 season on the tryoutcircuit, Pryor has found his latest team. NFL Media's Albert Breer reports that the quarterback has signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. Pryor tweeted his excitement about his latest opportunity:
Pryor last appeared in an NFL game on Dec. 29, 2013, as the starting quarterback for the Oakland Raiders. He flashed signs of promise during his time in Oakland, but the Raidersopted to move in a different direction last offseason, sending the quarterback to Seattle in exchange for a seventh-round pick.
Seattle cut Pryor on Aug. 29, sending him to the uncertainty of free agency and multipleworkouts with teams, but no contract.
Now that he has a team, Pryor will have an uphill battle ahead of him. The former Ohio State signal-caller will have to compete with backups Aaron Murray and Chase Daniel, the latter of whom won the final game of Kansas City's 2014 season in his lone start.
