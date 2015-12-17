Around the NFL

Chiefs sign OL Jah Reid to three-year extension

Published: Dec 17, 2015 at 06:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Kansas City Chiefs are keeping Jah Reid around for the long haul.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the team has given the offensive lineman a three-year contract extension that will keep Reid around through the 2018 season, according to a source informed of the deal. Rapoport adds the contract is worth $10.2 million overall and can possibly reach $12 million.

Reid has made eight starts at right tackle this season and currently ranks as the 59th best player at his position, per Pro Football Focus. It's hardly been a campaign of brilliance by the former Ravens blocker, but he gives Kansas City a depth injection and someone they can trust to fill in as needed.

Playing his best game of the year in a Week 12 win over the Bills, Reid has graded out negatively by Pro Football Focus' metrics in all of his seven other starts.

Still, the Chiefs see something to like in the fifth-year blocker and made that clear with their wallet Thursday. It will be a merry Christmas in the Reid household.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

