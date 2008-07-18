Chiefs sign Morgan; six other draft picks remain unsigned

Published: Jul 18, 2008 at 08:06 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Safety DaJuan Morgan agreed to a three-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday.

The signing means the Chiefs have signed six of their 12 draft picks.

Details of Morgan's contract were not announced. The third-round draft pick played college ball at North Carolina State.

With a week left before training camp, the Chiefs have not yet signed their two first-round picks, LSU defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey and Virginia tackle Branden Albert, or their second-round choice, cornerback Brandon Flowers.

Running back Jamaal Charles of Texas, tight end Brad Cottam of Tennessee and tight end Michael Merritt of Central Florida also have not signed.

