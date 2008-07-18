Chiefs sign Morgan; six other draft picks remain unsigned

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Safety DaJuan Morgan agreed to a three-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday.
Details of Morgan's contract were not announced. The third-round draft pick played college ball at North Carolina State.
With a week left before training camp, the Chiefs have not yet signed their two first-round picks, LSU defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey and Virginia tackle Branden Albert, or their second-round choice, cornerback Brandon Flowers.
Running back Jamaal Charles of Texas, tight end Brad Cottam of Tennessee and tight end Michael Merritt of Central Florida also have not signed.
