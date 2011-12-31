Chiefs sign injured LB Siler to one-year extension

Published: Dec 31, 2011 at 07:06 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs signed linebacker Brandon Siler to a one-year contract extension after he missed all of this season because of a torn Achilles tendon.

Siler's agent, David Canter, confirmed the deal Saturday in a text to The Associated Press.

Siler was expected to compete for time at middle linebacker alongside Pro Bowl selection Derrick Johnson after spending last season with the San Diego Chargers. Siler enjoyed a good start to training camp but was hurt in late August, and he had surgery to repair his Achilles a few days later.

Canter said that "rehab's going well" and Siler is looking forward to August.

The former Florida linebacker made 12 starts in 58 games over five seasons with San Diego. He had 38 tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced safety during the 2010 season.

The deal came one day after news broke that the Chiefs had signed kicker Ryan Succop to a five-year extension worth $14 million. Succop's deal includes a $2 million signing bonus.

Chiefs general manager Scott Pioli still has several roster decisions to make in the coming weeks.

Cornerback Brandon Carr, who has been a stalwart opposite Brandon Flowers in a talented Chiefs defensive backfield, will become a free agent after this season. So will wide receiver Dwayne Bowe, who made the Pro Bowl last season and has quietly put together another outstanding year despite a carousel of starting quarterbacks. Bowe has 75 catches for 1,066 yards and five touchdowns.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos OT Garett Bolles backs Russell Wilson, says QB's critics to 'eat crow' in 2023

Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles gave a full-throated defensive of his quarterback on Thursday, stating that Russell Wilson's detractors will "eat crow" this upcoming season.

news

The First Read: 10 biggest questions hovering around NFL's first wave of mandatory minicamps

Are the Cowboys better off with Mike McCarthy calling the plays? How much help will the Lions receive from their rookie class? Is there already too much drama around the Raiders? Jeffri Chadiha explores the 10 biggest questions hovering around this week's mandatory minicamps.

news

Dalvin Cook landing spots: Broncos, Dolphins among best NFL team fits

The Vikings are expected to part ways with Dalvin Cook, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. So, what's next for the four-time Pro Bowl running back? Eric Edholm provides seven team fits.

news

Broncos signing DE Frank Clark to one-year deal

Frank Clark is signing a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher spent the last four seasons with the AFC West-rival Kansas City Chiefs before his release in March.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More