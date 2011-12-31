Chiefs sign injured LB Siler to one-year extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs signed linebacker Brandon Siler to a one-year contract extension after he missed all of this season because of a torn Achilles tendon.
Siler's agent, David Canter, confirmed the deal Saturday in a text to The Associated Press.
Siler was expected to compete for time at middle linebacker alongside Pro Bowl selection Derrick Johnson after spending last season with the San Diego Chargers. Siler enjoyed a good start to training camp but was hurt in late August, and he had surgery to repair his Achilles a few days later.
Canter said that "rehab's going well" and Siler is looking forward to August.
The former Florida linebacker made 12 starts in 58 games over five seasons with San Diego. He had 38 tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced safety during the 2010 season.
The deal came one day after news broke that the Chiefs had signed kicker Ryan Succop to a five-year extension worth $14 million. Succop's deal includes a $2 million signing bonus.
Cornerback Brandon Carr, who has been a stalwart opposite Brandon Flowers in a talented Chiefs defensive backfield, will become a free agent after this season. So will wide receiver Dwayne Bowe, who made the Pro Bowl last season and has quietly put together another outstanding year despite a carousel of starting quarterbacks. Bowe has 75 catches for 1,066 yards and five touchdowns.
