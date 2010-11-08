Chiefs sign former first-rounder Johnson to five-year extension

Published: Nov 08, 2010 at 09:19 AM

Linebacker Derrick Johnson signed a five-year contract extension with Kansas City Monday that includes a $15 million guarantee.

Johnson's extension includes about $11 million in new money in 2010 alone, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora. The deal means Johnson will earn roughly $19 million this season, $8 million of it guaranteed.

Johnson's deal is potentially worth about $34 million once workout bonuses and escalators are factored in.

Johnson was a first-round pick out of Texas in 2005, but his career got off to a slow start, and he lost his starting job last year to Demorrio Willliams.

He recovered from an ankle sprain and emerged as a starter this season.

Johnson will earn $3 million in base salary in 2011, which becomes guaranteed for injury and skill if he's on the roster the second day of the league year. He can earn another $250,000 in workout bonuses and $500,000 in escalators.

Johnson is enjoying his best pro season, recording a team-high 65 tackles and returning an interception for a touchdown as the Chiefs (5-3) hold on to first place in the AFC West.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

