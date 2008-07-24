Chiefs sign first-rounder tackle Albert; Dorsey still unsigned

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs have signed tackle Branden Albert, the second of the team's two first-round draft picks, the team announced Thursday.

Financial details of the five-year agreement were not released.

The team appears far from an agreement with its other first-round pick, defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey. The team headed to camp Thursday.

The 6-foot-5, 316-pound Albert -- the Chiefs' 15th overall pick -- started all 37 games he appeared in at Virginia.

Also unsigned is tight end Michael Merritt, a seventh-round pick out of Central Florida.

