Chiefs sign first-rounder tackle Albert; Dorsey still unsigned

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs have signed tackle Branden Albert, the second of the team's two first-round draft picks, the team announced Thursday.
Financial details of the five-year agreement were not released.
The team appears far from an agreement with its other first-round pick, defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey. The team headed to camp Thursday.
The 6-foot-5, 316-pound Albert -- the Chiefs' 15th overall pick -- started all 37 games he appeared in at Virginia.
Also unsigned is tight end Michael Merritt, a seventh-round pick out of Central Florida.
