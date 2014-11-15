Chiefs sign Allen Bailey to four-year, $25M extension

The Kansas City Chiefs haven't made any progress in contract talks with Justin Houston, but they got something done with another member of their defensive line.
The team announced Saturday that it signed Allen Bailey to a contract extension. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Albert Breer reported that the defensive end's new deal is for four years and worth $25 million, with $15 million guaranteed and a $10 million signing bonus, per sources informed of the pact.
"We are happy that we were able to reach an agreement to keep Allen in Kansas City," Chiefs general manager John Dorsey said via press release. "He has developed into a good football player and a key member of our defense."
Bailey, 25, is in his first season as a full-time starter for the Chiefs. In nine games, Bailey has 29 tackles and four sacks. He had two sacks in his first three campaigns. Pro Football Focus grades Bailey 21st out of 50 defensive ends in 3-4 schemes.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 11 game and recaps the Dolphins' key victory over the Bills. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.