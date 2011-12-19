Chiefs show Packers aren't invincible after all; Week 15 notes

» I hated watching the other New York team play as well. Coming off a huge comeback win last week in Dallas, the Giants came out flat and it never got any better. Their defense could not stop the Redskins on third down. The Giants have problems in their secondary, but playing against two backup tackles, the G-Men could never get control of the line of scrimmage. After getting torched by the Patriots last week, the Redskins defense was ready to play, creating turnovers and pressuring Eli Manning all game. This game was not as close as the score might seem. The Redskins even turned the ball over in typical Rex Grossman fashion, but the Giants could not take advantage. Now their season comes down to beating the Jets. The Battle of New York will have huge playoff implications.