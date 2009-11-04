Chiefs scrambling for safeties with Page done, McGraw injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs could be down to their third-team free safety Sunday at Jacksonville. They're also working cornerbacks at the safety position to use in an emergency.
The Chiefs (1-6) announced Tuesday that three-year starter Jarrad Page was going on season-ending injured reserve. However, veteran Jon McGraw, who had started the past two games in Page's place, also is hobbled and might not play because of a thigh injury.
For more on the Kansas City Chiefs, check out the latest
from our bloggers.
That will bring DaJuan Morgan over from backup strong safety and might even give reserve cornerback Maurice Leggett some time at the spot. Leggett played some safety in college, so the position wouldn't be new to him.
"It's an area of concern, obviously, for us," Chiefs coach Todd Haley said Wednesday. "But we've been cross-training some of those corners to be alert in emergency situations if we were to have something happen. But it's an area of concern right now. It will be tenuous to say the least as we go forward, at least for this week."
Leggett, who signed with the Chiefs as a rookie free agent last year, made three starts at cornerback in 2008. He played safety for a time at Division II powerhouse Valdosta State.
"He's gotten a bunch of reps," Haley said. "Being out there and actually running routes is a little different. But I feel like at least we're ahead of the curve with him and having a little foresight in the big picture to understand that one of those guys might have to play there at some point."
"We'll be OK. You only need two (safeties)," said Brown, the starting strong safety. "It does hurt losing Jarrad and Jon. They're very good players. But DaJuan is going to step in and play well. He's young and ready to play and got a little juice in him. He's excited. This is a great opportunity for him to show what he can do, to show the Chiefs fans what he's all about."
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press