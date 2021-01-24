Injury roundup: Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire expected to play against Bills 

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to have running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in today's AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Edwards-Helaire was listed as questionable on the injury report with ankle and hip ailments. The LSU product has not played since a Week 15 win over New Orleans.
Against Buffalo in Week 6, Edwards-Helaire rushed for 161 yards on 26 carries to help K.C. top the Bills, 26-17.
Running back Le'Veon Bell, however, is not expected to play. He was also listed as questionable with a knee injury.
Meanwhile, wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) will be a game-time decision, according to Rapoport.
The Chiefs take on the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium at 6:40 p.m. ET with the winner advancing to the Super Bowl.