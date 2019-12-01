Chiefs rout Raiders as revamped Kansas City defense shines

Kansas City needed its offense to play at an exceptional level last year, when the Chiefs reached the AFC title game. They couldn't rely on a miserable defense that ultimately failed them in the postseason, and they made plenty of changes to improve that side of the football this past offseason. There's a new coordinator (Steve Spagnuolo), a new scheme (the 4-3) and six new starters. There also have been plenty of growing pains, especially because the Chiefs have struggled to stop the run all season. This actually is the first time this year where Kansas City can say it's put together two straight weeks of strong defensive play.