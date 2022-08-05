Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore getting the hang of Andy Reid's offense: 'It's starting to click' 

Chiefs second-round rookie Skyy Moore has flashed playmaking ability in the early stages of training camp in Kansas City's revamped receiver room.

Andy Reid's offense isn't easy for rookies to learn, but Moore said he's already starting to make strides.

"It's starting to click," he said Thursday, via Arrowhead Pride. "I feel like everything in this offense is counters -- like, we run this play -- and this play's a counter to that play. So once you get the basics of everything, it starts to click a whole lot faster."

Moore said he benefited from working out with Mahomes during the offseason in Texas, one reason he's already getting comfortable in the offense.

"At the end of the day, he's got the keys to the car," Moore said of Mahomes. "'Just tell me what you want me to do.' That's how I look at that. He wants it done this way? I'm going to do it that way."

Coming out of Western Michigan, Moore was productive and proved he could win routes off the line of scrimmage. He owns the ability to create space with leverage, and his large hands allow him to snare the ball in traffic.

As a boundary receiver, the rookie could play a significant role in the offense that includes newcomers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster and returns Mecole Hardman.

While he doesn't possess blazing speed like Tyreek Hill, Moore can move around the Chiefs offense and has seen snaps in the backfield during training camp.

Asked about catching passes from Mahomes, Moore quipped:

"With Pat, you're not getting underthrown. So we're just a bunch of Minions out there running."

The rookie left practice on Tuesday with a hip injury but returned Wednesday no worse for wear. He downplayed the injury.

"I just kind of tweaked it a little," he said. "[I] fell in an awkward way. I'm cool now. It was a minor tweak."