Chiefs roll past Niners behind Cassel TD passes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Matt Cassel's three touchdown passes included a trick play that caught San Francisco completely flat-footed and the surprising Kansas City Chiefs remained unbeaten with a 31-10 whipping Sunday of the hapless, winless 49ers.
After starting 0-4 a year ago and winning only 10 games the previous three seasons combined, the Chiefs are 3-0 for the first time since 2003.
The offense of the 49ers (0-3), which rolled up 417 yards Monday night against New Orleans, managed only a field goal until the final play from scrimmage.
Cassel was 16 for 27 for 250 yards. He connected with Dexter McCluster on a 31-yard run-and-catch and fired a perfect 45-yard strike to a wide-open Dwayne Bowe off a fake end-around.