Chiefs reportedly set visit with free-agent WR Cotchery

Free-agent wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery has a visit scheduled with the Kansas City Chiefs, a league source told Scout.com on Friday.
Harrison: Free-agency winners/losers
Which teams have vastly improved in free agency? Which teams are dropping the ball? Elliot Harrison weighs in. **More ...**
Cotchery spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, recording 16 catches for 237 yards and two touchdowns. The marks were his lowest since his 2005 season with the New York Jets.
The eight-year veteran's best season was with the Jets in 2007, when he caught 82 passes for 1,130 yards and two touchdowns.
In a conference call Wednesday, Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum said his team had no plans to bring back Cotchery.
"Nothing on the horizon right now," Tannenbaum said, according to The Star-Ledger. "Whichever team signs Jerricho will be lucky to get him."