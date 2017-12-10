Chiefs rediscover Kareem Hunt, winning formula against Raiders

That inconsistency Hunt referenced had been the most frustrating aspect of the Chiefs' slide. They didn't have enough offense to win two games in which their defense limited their opponent to 16 points or less (against the New York Giants and Buffalo). They also didn't have enough defense to gain victories in two contests where they scored at least 30 points (against the Raiders in Oakland and the New York Jets). It was starting to look as if the Chiefs were inventing new ways to blow games. On Sunday it was evident that they were wise to go back to what worked in the past.