Chiefs ready to turn over revamped Arrowhead Stadium to FIFA for World Cup

To accommodate the larger field, several rows of permanent seats were removed from the north sideline, which is where the visiting team is on NFL game days, and replaced with modular seating for use during the football season. Those seats were then removed again when Arrowhead Stadium began to transition into a soccer venue.

For World Cup purposes, it will be known as Kansas City Stadium.

Perhaps an even bigger upgrade came to the playing surface itself. The Chiefs installed an air system beneath the field to help with the quality of the Bermuda grass pitch, which was re-sodded with a different shape crown for the World Cup matches.

"FIFA has some basic requirements in respect to playability. They want consistency with the way the ball bounces. Obviously, the width and the size of the pitch across venues," Kenny said. "It's been the better part of 10 years from the bid to actually executing the matches here, and it's been a massive collaboration."

The work is not quite done. Even with teams due to arrive in only a few weeks -- Argentina, England, the Netherlands and Algeria will be based in the area -- cranes were still working Monday to remove signage to avoid sponsorship conflicts, and putting up the fanfest, pavilions and other infrastructure that will consume vast areas of Arrowhead Stadium's expansive parking lots.

Don't expect the kind of robust tailgating experience folks are accustomed to seeing in Kansas City, either. The majority of fans will be bussed into Arrowhead Stadiums from satellite parking areas, and only a few thousand parking spots will be made available.