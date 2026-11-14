Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker (groin) downgraded to out for Sunday's game vs. Falcons

Walker has been the engine behind Kansas City's offense in his first year with the team.

Through eight games, he has 872 rushing yards, 127 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns, averaging a league-leading 109.0 rushing yards per game. His tough-running style and big play ability has allowed the Chiefs to keep things moving even as their passing offense occasionally stalls.

Hope is not lost, however, without Walker for a week.

Rookie Emmett Johnson has looked stellar working in alongside the Super Bowl LX Most Valuable Player, running for 111 yards and a touchdown with a 4.3 yards-per-carry average and hauling in 14 receptions for 237 yards and another score. He will lead the rushing attack for the first time Sunday, supplemented by fellow rookie Jaydn Ott and second-year back Nate Carter, who was elevated from the practice squad.

To compensate for facing Atlanta sans Walker, Patrick Mahomes could also attack the Falcons more frequently through the air, perhaps giving recent addition Josh Downs a boost in looks during the wide receiver's first game as a Chief.

The Chiefs and Falcons kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.