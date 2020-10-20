Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire turns in monster day vs. Bills ahead of Le'Veon Bell's arrival

A recent marquee addition to the Chiefs offense shifted the attention for a moment, but, on Monday night, all eyes were on rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿.

The speedy running back has been productive thus far in his first season, but on a rainy and chilly day in Buffalo, Edwards-Helaire brought the heat with a sensational season-best performance.

Bolstered by the solid play of a banged-up offensive line, CEH exploded for 161 yards on 26 carries against the Bills en route to a 26-17 victory. After being held to 40 rushing yards in K.C.'s first loss of the season last week, the 2020 first-round pick said he adjusted his approach entering Week 6.

"It was the mindset and ultimately everybody knows when it comes to football, it starts up front. And the O-line did their job," Edwards-Helaire said. "They made things move, they made everything easier for me, so, ultimately, this is a career day for not just me, but the entire O-line."

A performance such as Edwards-Helaire's would be highly regarded in any week from any player on any team. But the budding star's effort is even more eye-popping considering that Kansas City signed former All-Pro Le'Veon Bell on Oct. 15, two days after he was released by the Jets.

Despite what ended up being a short yet rough stint in New York, Bell brings a skillset that will add another dimension to an already out-of-this-world offense. After the game, coach Andy Reid praised his RB1 for his effort while simultaneously cooling any brewing talk of the dual-threat backs having trouble coalescing.

"I thought he did a nice job, a real nice job. I thought he handled the news well," Reid said of CEH's response to the Bell news. "I think they've actually talked before anything ever happened, so there was a little communication there I think took place. So, I think that's healthy. But anyways, he took it fine obviously, I mean, he came out, played pretty good so that was a good thing."

Reid revealing that the pair spoke prior to the eight-year veteran's arrival bodes well for their future partnership. When asked about Bell joining the team, Edwards-Helaire expressed his excitement.

"[He's] another piece to the puzzle, so, ultimately, from here I just feel like we can only go up. Le'Veon, you know, guy's older than me. I'm still in my rookie year, so anything I can do to pick his brain and gain any knowledge from him, I'm there for it," he said, before noting that the two had a quick conversation and that he plans to talk to Bell more once he joins the fold.

Reid made it clear that the chance to add someone of Bell's caliber is one the team didn't balk at. Obviously, Bell still has to familiarize himself with the system but Reid is confident that acclimation process won't take long.

"Listen, we don't turn away good players and he's a good one, so it's exciting to have him around and we'll see how he does," Reid said. "He's got to get in and get in the playbook and learn everything, but he's a pretty smart kid. Been doing it a long time so I don't think he'll have a problem with that. Clyde will sleep well tonight, as I think the other backs will to have one more guy, I don't think any of 'em will complain there."