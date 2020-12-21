Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (leg/hip) to be further evaluated after exiting late vs. Saints

Rookie sensation Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿'s Week 16 status could be in jeopardy.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced the rookie running back is being further evaluated after exiting late in Kansas City's 32-29 victory over the Saints with a leg/hip injury.

"Clyde got twisted up into the splits. The X-Rays are negative, but we'll evaluate him as we go," Reid said, per Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star.

The injury occurred at the 5:39 mark in the fourth quarter after a 4-yard carry. CEH landed awkwardly as he was being tackled, with his left leg caught underneath him and his right leg outstretched as he hit the ground.

Edwards-Helaire was unable to place any weight on his left leg as he was being helped into the locker room by trainers.

At the time of his exit, the LSU product was in the midst of yet another impressive showing, outperforming Alvin Kamara (11 carries, 54 yards) on the ground with a game-high 14 carries for 79 yards.

Should CEH's injury keep him off the field, the Chiefs still have a terrific insurance policy in backup Le'Veon Bell whose 15-62-1 stat line added a big boost in the hotly-contested marquee matchup.