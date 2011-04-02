Chiefs RB Charles eyes return to track during NFL lockout

Published: Apr 02, 2011 at 05:04 AM

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles has a backup plan if the NFL lockout stretches on.

The *Beaumont Enterprise* reported Saturday that Charles, who curtailed a promising track career at the University of Texas to focus on football, has been working out with the Longhorns men's team this offseason and is considering a professional track career.

"All I'd have to do is get an offer by a team that could get me running track because, you know, football season, you don't know how long it's going to go with the lockout," Charles said.

The former All-American standout excelled in the men's 100-meter, the 200 and 4x400-meter relay at Texas.

Charles has talked about competing at the Texas Relays this week in Austin, suggesting that he could team with some of the league's other speedsters, citing Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson, Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson and Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson.

The three-year pro said he'd "just try to get an agent, get a sponsor, try to get on with a team. Maybe I could sponsor myself."

Charles is not the only NFL player with eyes for a second sport. Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Ochocinco, who grew up playing soccer, earned a spot last week on Sporting Kansas City's reserve team. And Baltimore Ravens safety Tom Zbikowski is 3-0 as a boxer after the 5-foot-11, 215-pound cruiserweight scored a unanimous decision victory over Caleb "True Grit" Grummet last Saturday night in Atlantic City. N.J.

Charles finished last season as the NFL's second-leading rusher (1,467 yards), but was tops in yards per carry (6.4), good enough to earn him his first Pro Bowl selection.

The Chiefs selected Charles in the third round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

