What to watch for in Chiefs-Ravens on 'Monday Night Football' 

Will Lamar Jackson trust his arm more against vulnerable Chiefs secondary?

In last year's meeting, Jackson logged his second-lowest completion rate (51.2) and third-lowest QB rating (70.6) of the season. Outside of Mathieu and ﻿Juan Thornhill﻿, the group that'll take the field on MNF is a still-gelling secondary that, apart from standout rookie ﻿L'Jarius Sneed﻿ (and his two INTs), has struggled a bit out the gate. Combine that with this game's barnburner potential and Jackson could opt to do more in the passing game. His 75 percent comp. rate on throws of 10-plus yards (NGS) and 77.5 percent comp. rate overall suggests he'd be comfortable in doing that. His comfort will also hinge on the O-line doing a better job of containing the blitz (read: Clark, Jones) after allowing four sacks (the most since Week 5, 2019) to Houston last week.

How will Marcus Peters, Ravens secondary handle Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill?

Hill, who missed the 2019 meeting with a shoulder injury, figures to pose a unique challenge for Peters, ﻿Marlon Humphrey﻿ and a secondary that has thrived since Peters' arrival. Baltimore has allowed 11 PPG (the fewest in the NFL) in 2020; on the flip side, Hill and Kelce are just two of four players who had five-plus catches and at least one TD through two games. Something's got to give and, considering Hill's blazing speed and Kelce's successful history against Baltimore (79.7 rec. YPG), it's going to take a collective effort to slow down Mahomes' top targets. Rookie running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿, who leads all rookies with 176 rush yards and can catch passes out of the backfield, will be an X factor to watch here, as well.

A dominant present setting the stage for an even more dominant future?