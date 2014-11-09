Chiefs rally from 13-3 deficit to beat Bills

Published: Nov 09, 2014 at 09:15 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Anthony Sherman recovered a fumble to set up Alex Smith's 8-yard touchdown run with nearly 9 minutes left in allowing the Kansas City Chiefs rally to a 17-13 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Jamaal Charles also scored on a 39-yard touchdown run as the Chiefs (6-3) scored twice in span of 4:31 to overcome a 13-3 deficit. The Chiefs defense then made a stand at its own 15 by forcing Bills quarterback Kyle Orton to throw four consecutive incompletions and turn the ball over on downs with 2:32 left.

Smith scored two plays after Sherman punched the ball out of the hands of Bills punt-returner Leodis McKelvin and then pounced on the loose ball at Buffalo's 26.

Orton hit Chris Hogan for a 25-yard touchdown pass for Buffalo (5-4). The Bills settled for two field goals, and Bryce Brown lost a fumble, in three trips inside the Chiefs 20.

Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press

Relive Smith's performance against the Bills with Game Rewind

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Two bubble teams that WILL make NFL playoffs; projections I like/dislike for Week 12

As we approach December, playoff races in the AFC and NFC remain wide open. With that in mind, Cynthia Frelund identifies one bubble team from each conference that projects as postseason material.
news

Titans WR A.J. Brown (chest) to miss Week 12 matchup vs. Patriots

An-already thin Titans offense has lost another key piece entering Week 13.
news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White out for season with torn ACL 

The Bills will be without one of their best defensive players for the remainder of the 2021 season. CB ﻿Tre'Davious White﻿ suffered a torn ACL in Buffalo's Thanksgiving win over the Saints.
news

Browns RB Kareem Hunt, OT Jack Conklin expected to return from IR, play vs. Ravens

The Browns are receiving two significant reinforcements precisely when they need them most. Coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday he expects both RB Kareem Hunt (calf) and OT ﻿Jack Conklin﻿ (elbow) to be activated off IR and to play in Cleveland's Sunday night game against AFC North leader Baltimore.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW