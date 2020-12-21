Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes tops fan voting for 2021 Pro Bowl

Published: Dec 21, 2020 at 09:59 AM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes received 342,353 total fan votes to lead all players in balloting for the 2021 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon. Fan voting ended on Dec. 17.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (335,156 votes) ranked second overall, while Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (315,359), Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (309,710 votes) and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (309,131 votes) rounded out the top five.

The Pittsburgh Steelers led all clubs in total votes received. The Seahawks, Packers, Chiefs and Bills rounded out the top-five teams to receive the most fan votes.

The 2021 Pro Bowl rosters will be revealed live tonight at 7 p.m. ET -- on the NFL Network's special broadcast, "NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed."

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Star teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online All-Star voting in 1995.

AFC

Table inside Article
Pos. Player, Team Votes
QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs 342,353
RB Derrick Henry, Titans 315,359
FB Andy Janovich, Browns 141,042
WR Stefon Diggs, Bills 251,222
TE Travis Kelce, Chiefs 309,710
T Mekhi Becton, Jets 105,013
G Joel Bitonio, Browns 153,553
C David Andrews, Patriots 116,031
K Rodrigo Blankenship, Colts 158,131
RS Andre Roberts, Bills 143,296
DE Myles Garrett, Browns 244,899
DT Chris Jones, Chiefs 167,510
OLB T.J. Watt, Steelers 232,734
ILB Zach Cunningham, Texans 79,334
CB Xavien Howard, Dolphins 165,332
SS Jordan Poyer, Bills 181,911
FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers 224,017
P Matt Haack, Dolphins 80,162
ST Chris Board, Ravens 99,542
LS Kameron Canaday, Steelers 129,915

NFC

Table inside Article
Pos. Player, Team Votes
QB Russell Wilson, Seahawks 335,156
RB Dalvin Cook, Vikings 299,673
FB Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers 257,130
WR DK Metcalf, Seahawks 271,568
TE T.J. Hockenson, Lions 148,713
T David Bakhtiari, Packers 207,071
G Alex Cappa, Buccaneers 95,058
C Garrett Bradbury, Vikings 96,056
K Younghoe Koo, Falcons 201,903
RS Cordarrelle Patterson, Bears 193,398
DE Chase Young, Washington Football Team 128,042
DT Aaron Donald, Rams 227,454
OLB Za'Darius Smith, Packers 147,310
ILB Bobby Wagner, Seahawks 204,059
CB James Bradberry, Giants 87,818
SS Budda Baker, Cardinals 215,520
FS Quandre Diggs, Seahawks 116,065
P Johnny Hekker, Rams 134,291
ST Nick Bellore, Seahawks 132,220
LS Hunter Bradley, Packers 118,823

Related Content

news

Lions fire special teams coach Brayden Coombs

The Detroit Lions announced they have fired special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs.
news

NFL stats and records, Week 15: Another comeback for Tom Brady 

Every week the NFL Media Research team puts together the best notes from Sunday's slate of games. Here are the top nuggets from Week 15.

news

Elliott: Tony Pollard proves 'super explosive' in expanded role for Cowboys

Tony Pollard got his first chance at a full-time role, and the dynamic Cowboys RB didn't disappoint in Sunday's 41-33 victory over the 49ers.
news

Carolina Panthers fire general manager Marty Hurney

The second Marty Hurney era is over in Charlotte. The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that they fired their general manager.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW