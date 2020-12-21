Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes tops fan voting for 2021 Pro Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes received 342,353 total fan votes to lead all players in balloting for the 2021 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon. Fan voting ended on Dec. 17.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (335,156 votes) ranked second overall, while Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (315,359), Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (309,710 votes) and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (309,131 votes) rounded out the top five.

The Pittsburgh Steelers led all clubs in total votes received. The Seahawks, Packers, Chiefs and Bills rounded out the top-five teams to receive the most fan votes.

The 2021 Pro Bowl rosters will be revealed live tonight at 7 p.m. ET -- on the NFL Network's special broadcast, "NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed."