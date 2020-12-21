Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes tops fan voting for 2021 Pro Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes received 342,353 total fan votes to lead all players in balloting for the 2021 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon. Fan voting ended on Dec. 17.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (335,156 votes) ranked second overall, while Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (315,359), Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (309,710 votes) and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (309,131 votes) rounded out the top five.
The Pittsburgh Steelers led all clubs in total votes received. The Seahawks, Packers, Chiefs and Bills rounded out the top-five teams to receive the most fan votes.
The 2021 Pro Bowl rosters will be revealed live tonight at 7 p.m. ET -- on the NFL Network's special broadcast, "NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed."
Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Star teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online All-Star voting in 1995.
AFC
|Pos.
|Player, Team
|Votes
|QB
|Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
|342,353
|RB
|Derrick Henry, Titans
|315,359
|FB
|Andy Janovich, Browns
|141,042
|WR
|Stefon Diggs, Bills
|251,222
|TE
|Travis Kelce, Chiefs
|309,710
|T
|Mekhi Becton, Jets
|105,013
|G
|Joel Bitonio, Browns
|153,553
|C
|David Andrews, Patriots
|116,031
|K
|Rodrigo Blankenship, Colts
|158,131
|RS
|Andre Roberts, Bills
|143,296
|DE
|Myles Garrett, Browns
|244,899
|DT
|Chris Jones, Chiefs
|167,510
|OLB
|T.J. Watt, Steelers
|232,734
|ILB
|Zach Cunningham, Texans
|79,334
|CB
|Xavien Howard, Dolphins
|165,332
|SS
|Jordan Poyer, Bills
|181,911
|FS
|Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers
|224,017
|P
|Matt Haack, Dolphins
|80,162
|ST
|Chris Board, Ravens
|99,542
|LS
|Kameron Canaday, Steelers
|129,915
NFC
|Pos.
|Player, Team
|Votes
|QB
|Russell Wilson, Seahawks
|335,156
|RB
|Dalvin Cook, Vikings
|299,673
|FB
|Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers
|257,130
|WR
|DK Metcalf, Seahawks
|271,568
|TE
|T.J. Hockenson, Lions
|148,713
|T
|David Bakhtiari, Packers
|207,071
|G
|Alex Cappa, Buccaneers
|95,058
|C
|Garrett Bradbury, Vikings
|96,056
|K
|Younghoe Koo, Falcons
|201,903
|RS
|Cordarrelle Patterson, Bears
|193,398
|DE
|Chase Young, Washington Football Team
|128,042
|DT
|Aaron Donald, Rams
|227,454
|OLB
|Za'Darius Smith, Packers
|147,310
|ILB
|Bobby Wagner, Seahawks
|204,059
|CB
|James Bradberry, Giants
|87,818
|SS
|Budda Baker, Cardinals
|215,520
|FS
|Quandre Diggs, Seahawks
|116,065
|P
|Johnny Hekker, Rams
|134,291
|ST
|Nick Bellore, Seahawks
|132,220
|LS
|Hunter Bradley, Packers
|118,823