Around the NFL

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes suffers patella dislocation

Published: Oct 17, 2019 at 02:16 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Patrick Mahomes suffered a serious knee injury during the second quarter of Thursday night's 30-6 win over the Denver Broncos.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback went down with the injury with 10:00 left in the second quarter following a fourth-down QB sneak. Mahomes was tended to by trainers on the field before walking off with them into the Chiefs locker room. The team quickly ruled him out with a knee injury.

NFL Network's James Palmer reported Mahomes was taken for X-rays at Empower Field at Mile High. It was determined that Mahomes suffered a patella dislocation and will undergo an MRI on Friday to determine if there is any ligament damage, Palmer added.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid did not have any update on Mahomes following the victory, telling reporters that the team will wait to offer a "further evaluation" on the injury. The coach said he did not regret calling the QB sneak.

"Not many people get hurt on a sneak, so it's a freak thing," Reid said. "It happens. I was proud of our guys stepping up. They didn't let down. You've seen that over the years. You've seen teams let themselves down after one of your best players or the best player gets hurt, particularly the quarterback. ... They really upped their game, I thought."

Matt Moore entered the game at QB for Mahomes with Kansas City leading 10-6. Moore led Kansas City on eight more drives with six ending in a punt, one in a field goal and one in a Tyreek Hill 57-yard receiving touchdown. Moore, 35, finished 10-of-19 for 117 yards and a TD.

"Matt did a nice job of stepping in there," Reid said of Moore's performance. "We didn't have to really back down on anything we had called. We were able to pick up from right where we left off, so I was proud of him. He's not getting any younger. So for him to get in there and do what he did, that's a heck of a job."

"I was devastated for him," Moore offered of Mahomes. "Obviously, he's been dinged up. He's popped up pretty quick before, so this one wasn't that case. I just hope he's OK, you know?

"But, at the same time, we got to go win a football game. I've been in this position before. You just kind of got to move forward and go. Just wish him the best."

Mahomes was seen in the locker room with a brace on his knee, breaking down the Chiefs after the victory. The QB exited after three drives with a stat line of 10-for-11, 76 yards and a touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman.

Hopefully for the Chiefs and the football world entire, that isn't the quarterback's last stat line of the season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Patriots RB Damien Harris (hamstring) expected to miss multiple weeks

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 5 versus the Lions, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

Commanders HC Ron Rivera takes 'mea culpa' for Carson Wentz comments

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera apologized on Tuesday for creating a stir with Monday comments regarding quarterback Carson Wentz.

news

Texans HC on Dameon Pierce: 'Little early' to talk Offensive Rookie of Year, but 'like the way he's trending'

Dameon Pierce is lighting the NFL world on fire through five weeks, but should be he the favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Texans HC Lovie Smith weighed in Monday.

news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on prepping for Cowboys: Micah Parsons will be 'accounted for every single play'

The Eagles face the Cowboys in prime time this coming Sunday, and Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni knows keeping Micah Parsons away from Jalen Hurts is one of the game's biggest keys.

news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: Grady Jarrett's wiped-off sack was like a 'long unwelcome hug'

After roughing the passer penalties took over the spotlight in Week 5, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reflected on a flagged sack by Grady Jarrett as a "long unwelcome hug."

news

Raiders players 'all on board' with Josh McDaniels' decision to go for two late in loss to Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels spurred another round of analytics discussions with his decision to go for a two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter of Monday night's loss in Kansas City, but his players were "all on board."

news

Travis Kelce's four touchdowns -- and just 25 yards -- key Chiefs' comeback win

Travis Kelce tallied a career-high four touchdown receptions to key the Kansas City Chiefs' 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in which they rallied back from a 17-point deficit.

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams apologizes for shoving credentialed person after loss, faces potential discipline

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing discipline from the league -- potentially even a suspension -- for pushing a credentialed worker to the ground after his team's loss to the Chiefs on Monday night, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Referee defends roughing the passer flag on Chiefs DL Chris Jones

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was the second NFL player in as many days to have a sack negated on a controversial roughing-the-passer call.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Chiefs' win over Raiders on Monday

In an instant classic rife with drama, controversy and stupendous individual efforts, it was Mahomes and Co. who hung on for a 30-29 Chiefs win over the Raiders on Monday night.

news

Raiders TE Darren Waller exited Monday night with hamstring injury

Raiders tight end Darren Waller was ruled out with a hamstring injury Monday night after just six plays against the rival Kansas City Chiefs.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE