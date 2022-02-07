Around the NFL

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes 'still not over' loss to Bengals in AFC title game

Published: Feb 07, 2022 at 07:29 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Kansas City Chiefs' last-second loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game isn't one Patrick Mahomes will quickly get over.

During Sunday's 2022 Pro Bowl, Mahomes told ESPN's Lisa Salters that falling short of the Super Bowl still stings.

"I mean, it still hurts." Mahomes said. "I mean, you want to be in that Super Bowl, but you enjoy this. It's an honor to be in the Pro Bowl and so to be able to be in the Pro Bowl with a lot of my teammates, seeing their families, it's a good way to kinda cap off the season."

Asked how long it will take to get over the overtime loss to the Bengals, Mahomes noted that it'd be at least a year.

"I'm still not over it," he said. "I don't think I'll be over it until we're playing in another Super Bowl. So I'll have to use that as motivation going forward."

Mahomes and the Chiefs got off to a hot start in the AFC Championship Game, scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions. But K.C. tacked on a measly three points the rest of the way as Cincinnati came roaring back to set up overtime. On the first possession of OT, Mahomes took a deep shot to Tyreek Hill that was intercepted, setting up the Bengals' game-winning field goal.

In four seasons as the starter, Mahomes has played in the AFC Championship each year. He's won twice and came up short in overtime twice. The former NFL MVP said that this year's defeat would certainly add motivation during this offseason's workouts.

"Yeah, we have to go through the process again," he said. "You start from scratch every single year in this league. You have to go in with the mindset I'm gonna get better and better every single day and hopefully give yourself a chance to be in the Super Bowl."

With Mahomes under center, the Chiefs will always have a chance to return to the Super Bowl.

