Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes expected to have toe surgery following season

Patrick Mahomes will play today in Super Bowl LV and that's the most important part of how he's dealing with his toe injury. But the Chiefs quarterback's turf toe hasn't gone away.

Sources say that following the game today against the Buccaneers, Mahomes is expected to see a foot specialist and will likely have surgery to repair his ailing toe. The expectation is that it won't heal on its own, an indication of just how significant the injury is.

Mahomes was listed every day this week on the injury report due to his toe, but he practiced fully. He does not have a game status.

But watch him run and you can see the toe affects him. With an offensive line that is as banged up as it's been all year, mobility will be key.

One source with direct knowledge of his injury marveled, "It's amazing how good he's looked considering the issue."

Mahomes was also injured going into the AFC Championship Game and all he did was go 29-of-38 passing for 325 yards with three touchdowns.

Asked this week how his toe is feeling, Mahomes said it's a "lot better."