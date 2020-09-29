NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes becomes fastest QB to 10K yards

Published: Sep 28, 2020 at 08:50 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Amid Monday night's highly awaited Chiefs-Ravens clash, Patrick Mahomes provided further proof of his supernova status.

Mahomes surpassed 10,000 career yards passing faster than anyone before him, doing so in his 34th game. The previous mark was established by Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, who moved past the milestone in 36 games.

Mahomes vaulted past 10,000 yards late in the second quarter on a pass to ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ for 13 yards that gave him 10,008 yards.

The 25-year-old with the miracle for an arm and a penchant for the dramatic entered the evening with 9,925 yards passing – along with NFL Most Valuable Player and Super Bowl MVP accolades to his credit.

Related Content

San Francisco 49ers tight end Jordan Reed makes a run against the New York Jets during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Michael Owens via AP)
news

49ers TE Jordan Reed headed to IR, to miss 6-8 weeks with sprained MCL

Jordan Reed's return has met a familiar stop: injured reserve. The tight end is headed to IR with a sprained MCL, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor (97) rushes during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders, 40-9. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Week 3 inactives: Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

The official inactive players for tonight's "Monday Night Football" game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.
Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas III works out during an NFL football camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
news

Former All-Pro S Earl Thomas visiting Texans

Free agent safety Earl Thomas is in Houston for a workout with the Texans, according to the league's transaction wire.
A general overall upper deck view of NRG Stadium home of the Houston Texans shown with a full crowd from a end zone corner view during a Wild Card week NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Houston. The Chiefs won the game 30-0. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Texans to play remaining home games at NRG Stadium with fans 

The Texans will have a bit more backing the next time they take the field. The team announced Monday that up to 13,300 fans -- approximately 20 percent capacity -- will be welcomed back to NRG Stadium beginning with Sunday's clash with the Vikings. 
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
news

Carroll upset by Trysten Hill's twisting of Carson's leg: 'He really hurt him'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is upset over a tackle Trysten Hill made on Chris Carson saying the play "really hurt him."
Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
news

Bears HC Matt Nagy announces Nick Foles replaces Mitchell Trubisky as starting QB

The Bears officially have a new starting quarterback. Coach Matt Nagy announced Monday that Nick Foles is replacing Mitchell Trubisky as Chicago's QB1.
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
news

Cam Newton unhappy with play vs. Raiders: 'This is subpar performance'

The Patriots might have won against the previously undefeated Raiders, but Cam Newton was not happy with his performance.
Week 5 Broncos-Patriots game moved to 4:25 p.m. ET start 
news

Week 5 Broncos-Patriots game moved to 4:25 p.m. ET start 

The NFL moved the Broncos at Patriots game to a later time slot for Week 5.
Ron Rivera committed to Dwayne Haskins as Washington starter despite 3-pick performance
news

Ron Rivera committed to Dwayne Haskins as Washington starter despite 3-pick performance

Dwayne Haskins moseyed on down to Strugglesville and never left in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Despite the poor outing, coach Ron Rivera remained committed to Haskins as the starting QB.  
Cowboys' Aldon Smith leads NFL in sacks after three games
news

Cowboys' Aldon Smith leads NFL in sacks after three games

Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith leads the NFL in sacks after three games despite not having played football since 2015.
Kyle Shanahan proud of 49ers in light of injuries after blowout win over Giants
news

Kyle Shanahan proud of 49ers in light of injuries after blowout win over Giants

Despite the 49ers being decimated with injuries, the team was able to pull off a big win over the Giants. Coach Kyle Shanahan was very proud of his team.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL