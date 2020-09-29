Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes becomes fastest QB to 10K yards

Amid Monday night's highly awaited Chiefs-Ravens clash, Patrick Mahomes provided further proof of his supernova status.

Mahomes surpassed 10,000 career yards passing faster than anyone before him, doing so in his 34th game. The previous mark was established by Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, who moved past the milestone in 36 games.

Mahomes vaulted past 10,000 yards late in the second quarter on a pass to ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ for 13 yards that gave him 10,008 yards.