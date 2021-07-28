Around the NFL

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes autographed rookie card sells for NFL-record $4.3M

Published: Jul 28, 2021 at 12:11 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

In head to head matchups, Tom Brady has a slight edge over ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ (3-2), with the difference being the most important win of them all: Super Bowl LV.

On the trading card market, however, Mahomes has Brady beat. A Mahomes rookie card recently sold for a new all-time NFL record price of $4.3 million, beating the record of $3.1 million set by a Brady rookie card sold in March.

The card, a 1 of 1 National Treasures autographed rookie card, features an image of Mahomes in his first NFL season (which was almost entirely spent on the bench), the quarterback's signature, and a piece of his jersey collar bearing the rubberized NFL shield logo. The card received an 8.5 grade from Beckett and was sold in a deal brokered by PWCC Marketplace.

Mahomes appropriately reacted to the sale with a tweet Wednesday:

The trading card market is in the midst of a renaissance partially propelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced everyone to stay home and led some to discover (or rediscover) a passion for sports collectibles. The resale/auction market has responded in kind with a boom in transactions, including the sale of these two unique cards.

Mahomes and Brady are also sharing another distinction this year: The two are featured in Madden NFL's first dual-athlete cover in over a decade.

When they next meet on the field, they'll have an extra topic to discuss.

Related Content

news

Two playoff teams inquire about possibility of trading for Dolphins CB Xavien Howard

Interest in Xavien Howard is starting to take shape, with two playoff teams being among the clubs interested in acquiring the All-Pro corner.
news

Aaron Rodgers says he considered retirement during Packers standoff, wanted more say in team decisions

Aaron Rodgers ended his standoff with the Packers by reporting to camp Tuesday and followed it with a doozy of a press conference Wednesday.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Eagles GM Roseman expects TE Zach Ertz on roster Week 1

Eagles TE Zach Ertz was on the practice field Wednesday despite his offseason trade request from the team. GM Howie Roseman expressed his excitement to have Ertz on the field and expects him to remain an Eagle in 2021. 
news

San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance signs rookie contract

49ers quarterback Trey Lance has signed his rookie contract, his agency CAA announced Wednesday. The four-year deal locks in all eight of the team's draft picks. 
news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers has earned right to have discussions on his future

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst told reporters Wednesday that Aaron Rodgers has earned the right to be in the conversation regarding his future.
news

Deshaun Watson participates in Texans' first training camp practice

﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ was on the practice field for the Houston Texans on Wednesday as they kicked off training camp ahead of the 2021 season.
news

Roundup: Colts sign RT Braden Smith to four-year, $70M extension

The Colts have agreed to a four-year, $70 million contract extension with right tackle Braden Smith, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Von Miller hopes to play 'five to seven more years' in NFL

Broncos pass rusher Von Miller enters 2021 looking to make up for lost time after an injury claimed his entire tenth year in the league. Entering a contract year, Miller wants to show his accomplished career isn't over yet. 
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson not practicing due to positive COVID-19 test

Lamar Jackson is being held out of practice Wednesday due to positive COVID-19 test and it is unclear how long he's expected to be sidelined at this point, sources tell NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. 
news

DeForest Buckner believes Colts can be 'No. 1 defense' in NFL

﻿DeForest Buckner﻿ believes the Colts defense can achieve greatness in 2021 in the form of being the top defense in the league if it plays at its best on a consistent basis. 
news

NFL notifies teams of updated preseason COVID-19 protocols, including fines for refusing a virus test, to wear a tracker

With NFL training camps beginning in full force this week, the league sent clubs updated camp and preseason COVID-19 protocols Tuesday night, notably including discipline for all players -- regardless of vaccination status -- for refusal to wear tracking devices or submit to required virus testing. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW