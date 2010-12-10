Chiefs QB Cassel still can't practice, listed as doubtful vs. Bolts

"Say you're talking about somebody who's got a specific injury and then you talk about it, and you've got some guys on the other side that don't want to see us succeed that are going to be going after body parts," the coach added. "People look for wraps and tapes and tape jobs and braces. They do that. That's part of the game. It's a physical game. I just don't want to ever put our guys in a position where you're putting them in a position of vulnerability."