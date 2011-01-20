Chiefs QB Cassel replaces ex-teammate Brady in Pro Bowl

Published: Jan 20, 2011 at 02:15 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Once again, Matt Cassel is coming off the bench to replace his injured buddy, Tom Brady.

The first time it happened, Cassel went from anonymous backup in New England to starting quarterback in Kansas City with a $60 million contract. This time, it means he is headed to his first Pro Bowl.

"There are so many crazy things, when you look back, about Tom having an injury and me getting my chance," Cassel said Thursday. "It's really weird."

Cassel was picked for the Jan. 30 game in Honolulu because Brady underwent surgery Thursday to repair a stress fracture in his right foot. The two are close friends, and Brady was one of the first people to call Cassel about the Pro Bowl.

"We had a great conversation," said Cassel, who threw a career-high 27 touchdown passes this season and led the Chiefs to their first AFC West title since 2003. "I would have loved to see him go and play because he had an outstanding year. He is a good friend. He's always been super-supportive. He wished me luck. He said go out there and have some fun."

Cassel hadn't started in a regular-season game since high school and might have spent his entire NFL career on the Patriots' bench if Brady hadn't been injured in the 2008 season opener against, of all teams, the Chiefs.

With Brady out for the season, Cassel finally had the chance to prove his mettle and made the most of it, taking the Patriots to 11 wins.

Scott Pioli left New England after that year to become general manager in Kansas City. He was impressed enough to trade for Cassel and hand him the starter's job and a contract with a $36 million guarantee.

In Cassel's first year, the Chiefs struggled, winning just four games. But this season went much better, and a 10-6 record put the Chiefs in the playoffs. Cassel hit 262 of 450 passes for 3,116 yards, with just seven interceptions to go with those 27 TDs.

Cassel had an emergency appendectomy in December and gained even greater respect among teammates when he missed only one game. He joins three other Chiefs -- wide receiver Dwayne Bowe, running back Jamaal Charles and guard Brian Waters -- on the AFC Pro Bowl squad.

"It's a huge honor," Cassel said. "Being in the league for the last six years, you see the Pro Bowlers going and you go, 'Gosh, hopefully one day I can get there.' I'm really excited."

He can't help but notice how destiny has linked him and Brady and the Patriots and Chiefs.

"There are so many crazy things going when you look back, about Tom having the injury and me getting my chance, but that chance was against the Kansas City Chiefs and then myself getting traded to the Kansas City Chiefs," Cassel said. "Now to put me in the Pro Bowl. Again, Tom unfortunately has an injury and he's not able to go. But it also puts me in the Pro Bowl.

"There are so many ironic, crazy things that go on in my career that consist of those (two) little teams or that person."

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jon Gruden: 'I felt like I died and woke up, and died again' in Raiders' wild win over Ravens

The Raiders thought they'd won. A touchdown had been called, both benches emptied onto the field and fans started to exit. Then things really got crazy. Two turnovers later, Las Vegas claimed an overtime victory over Baltimore that neither team will soon forget.
news

NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Raiders' win over Ravens on Monday night

The Lamar Jackson-led Ravens and Derek Carr's Raiders went back and forth at Allegiant Stadium, but an overtime touchdown toss from Carr to Zay Jones sent Las Vegas to a 33-27 win over Baltimore. 
news

Former 49ers, Saints linebacker Parys Haralson passes away at 37

Former 49ers and Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away, the 49ers announced. He was 37. Haralson played seven years for San Francisco and later served as the team's director of player engagement for two. He also played two seasons with the Saints.
news

The First Read, Week 2: What Browns can learn from loss to Chiefs; plus, stock up/down, more

Are the Browns bound for greatness, despite collapsing against the Chiefs? Jeffri Chadiha explores that topic and more in his First Read ahead of Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW