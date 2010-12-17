Chiefs QB Cassel questionable vs. Rams, to be evaluated Sunday

Published: Dec 17, 2010 at 05:28 AM

A doctor will be at Matt Cassel's side Sunday in St. Louis to provide final advice on whether or not the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback should play 11 days after having an emergency appendectomy.

Chiefs coach Todd Haley said Friday that Cassel's availability against the Rams remains uncertain. The quarterback was limited in practice again Friday and officially listed as questionable.

"Without getting into details, (evaluation) has been ongoing because this isn't your run-of-the-mill injury that a lot of us have a lot of experience with, so we do have to lean to the doctors a bunch in making sure that the right thing's being done," Haley said, according to the Chiefs' website.

In the early part of drills that reporters are allowed to watch, Cassel appeared to throw the ball without any problems. But he didn't fully participate in the pre-workout stretching exercises.

Haley said a decision between Cassel and backup Brodie Croyle probably wouldn't be made until just before the game. The Chiefs (8-5) must beat the Rams (6-7) to remain alone in first place in the AFC West.

Cassel sat out last week against the San Diego Chargers while the Chiefs, behind Croyle, had one of their worst offensive showings ever and lost 31-0.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

