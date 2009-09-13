Chiefs' QB Cassel out in opener against Ravens

Published: Sep 13, 2009 at 07:01 AM

Quarterback Matt Cassel will not play in the Kansas City Chiefs' opener against the Baltimore Ravens because of a left knee sprain.

He was placed on the Chiefs' inactive list on Sunday. The Chiefs opted to start fourth-year veteran Brodie Croyle.

Cassel injured the knee Aug. 29 in a preseason game against Seattle and did not return to practice until Monday. He practiced during the week and declared himself fit to face the Ravens but said the decision would be left to first-year coach Todd Haley.

Cassel was acquired from the New England Patriots in February for a second-round draft pick.

Also listed as inactive for the Chiefs Sunday were cornerback Brandon Flowers, running back Dantrell Savage, guard Andy Alleman, tight end Jake O'Connell, defensive end Turk McBride and linebacker Pierre Walters. Matt Gutierrez was listed as the third quarterback.

The Ravens listed running back Jalen Parmele, linebacker Dannell Ellerbe, offensive tackles Oniel Cousins and Tony Moll, tight end L.J. Smith, defensive tackle Brandon McKinney and linebacker Paul Kruger as inactive against the Chiefs. John Beck is the Ravens' third quarterback.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

