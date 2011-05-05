Chiefs QB Cassel leads workouts for teammates in Kansas City

"We're making arrangements trying to get them out here as well, even if they have to come out and stay with me for a few days," Cassel said. "I told (Baldwin) I'm excited he's with us. I told him to get settled and let everything kind of sink in and then get out here and start to get to work. That's going to be the biggest challenge is getting some of those younger guys up to speed because they're not going to be able to have the coaching and the extra time at the facility to go through the playbook. So they'll have to rely on myself and some of the other leaders as well."