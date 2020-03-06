Chiefs promote Kafka, add Hill to coaching staff

Hill will be making a bit of a longer commute with the Chiefs, moving from Columbia to Kansas City after spending the last two decades on the Tigers' staff in a variety of roles. The Missouri Sports Hall of Famer spent his last two seasons as the associate head coach and special teams coordinator under Barry Odom, who was fired at the end of the 2019 season. With Eliah Drinkwitz moving from Appalachian State to Missouri, Hill sought work elsewhere and won't have to relocate far from where he has coached since the turn of the century.