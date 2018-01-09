Around the NFL

Chiefs promote Eric Bieniemy to offensive coordinator

Published: Jan 09, 2018 at 10:23 AM
Jeremy_Bergman_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Andy Reid wasted no time replacing his departed play-caller.

On the same day that former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy was introduced as Chicago's next head coach, K.C. pegged running backs coach Eric Bieniemy to replace him.

"I've known Eric a long time, both as a player and a coach," Reid said in a statement released by the team. "He's done a phenomenal job with our running backs and has been involved in every aspect of our offense over the last five years. He's a great teacher and has earned this opportunity. I know he will do a good job."

Bieniemy has served as Reid's running back coach in Kansas City for five seasons. The new O.C. was previously Minnesota's running backs coach from 2006 to 2010 under Brad Childress. Bieniemy has overseen all-time great seasons from Adrian Peterson (four 1,000-yard campaigns), Jamaal Charles and Kareem Hunt in his 10 years as a running backs coach.

It is too soon to tell whether Bieniemy will call plays for the Chiefs next season. After Kansas City struggled in the middle of the season, Reid handed play-calling duties to Nagy for the final six games of the campaign, including Saturday's devastating wild-card loss to the Tennessee Titans.

With Nagy now calling plays in the Windy City, it will be up to Reid whether to pass off duties to a rookie coordinator or to take back control of the laminated play sheet.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills promote interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady to full-time OC

The Buffalo Bills are promoting interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady to be its full-time OC in 2024, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. The team later announced the news.
news

Steelers interviewing ex-Falcons head coach Arthur Smith for offensive coordinator position

Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is interviewing for the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive coordinator position on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
news

Championship Sunday inactives for 2023 NFL season

The official inactives for Sunday's Championship games for the 2023 NFL season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Jan. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

QB Jared Goff, Lions to have contract extension talks in offseason

The Detroit Lions and quarterback Jared Goff are expected to have contract extension talks in the offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning, per sources.
news

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco (ankle/toe) expected to play in AFC Championship Game vs. Ravens

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is expected to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens despite ankle and toe injuries, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Saturday night, per a source.
news

Eagles expected to hire Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their OC position

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to hire Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their new OC, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Saturday night.
news

Falcons hiring Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson as offensive coordinator

The Falcons are hiring Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per sources.
news

Giants LB Kayvon Thibodeaux: 'I feel like Saquon should've been paid' before Daniel Jones

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is headed for another offseason of uncertainty. One teammate, Kayvon Thibodeaux, believes the club should have taken care of its running back last year -- ahead of quarterback Daniel Jones.
news

Patriots expected to hire DeMarcus Covington as their next defensive coordinator

The New England Patriots are expected to hire defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday, per sources.
news

Niners' Deebo Samuel unafraid of physicality going into NFC title game: 'I ain't protecting nothing'

The 49ers will have one of their most valuable weapons out on the field on Sunday. After suffering a shoulder injury, Deebo Samuel is ready to go and is not afraid to do whatever it takes to win. "I ain't protecting nothing," Samuel told reporters on Friday. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.