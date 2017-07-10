Chiefs promote Brett Veach to general manager

The Chiefs promoted co-director of player personnel Brett Veach to general manager on Monday. The development was first reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Veach's promotion comes after the Chiefs and former general manager John Dorsey made the surprising decision to part ways on June 22 -- the same day the team signed coach Andy Reid to a contract extension. Dorsey served as the Chiefs' GM for four seasons before the team informed him it would not commit to extending his contract as he entered the final year of his deal.
Reid gave Veach his first big shot in the NFL a decade ago with the Philadelphia Eagles. Veach -- then working for the athletic department at his alma mater, the University of Delaware -- joined Reid in Philadelphia as a scout and assistant from 2007 to 2012.
Ten years after landing in Philly, Veach is prolonging his stay with Reid in Kansas City -- he has worked as the team's co-director of player personnel since 2013.
"After a comprehensive search process, I am pleased to announce that we have hired Brett Veach to serve as the next general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs," Hunt said. "Brett has a sharp football mind, a tremendous work ethic and a keen eye for finding talent. Over the last four seasons he's played a critical role in building our football team. I look forward to working with him to continue to build on the strong foundation we have in place."
Veach will report to Hunt on all player personnel matters, the team announced. He thanked both Hunt and Reid in his own statement.
"My family and I would like to extend our gratitude to Clark and the Hunt family for this incredible opportunity," Veach said in a statement. "I am humbled and honored to serve as the general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs. Over the last four seasons I've had the privilege to work alongside [coach] Andy Reid, Dorsey and a great group of coaches and personnel staff. Together, we built a strong foundation of players that have helped us sustain success on the field. I'm looking forward to continuing our progress as we head into 2017."
The Chiefs will formally introduce Veach as the general manager in a press conference on Monday, July 24. The team starts training camp four days later on Friday, July 28.