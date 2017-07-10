Chiefs promote Brett Veach to general manager

"My family and I would like to extend our gratitude to Clark and the Hunt family for this incredible opportunity," Veach said in a statement. "I am humbled and honored to serve as the general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs. Over the last four seasons I've had the privilege to work alongside [coach] Andy Reid, Dorsey and a great group of coaches and personnel staff. Together, we built a strong foundation of players that have helped us sustain success on the field. I'm looking forward to continuing our progress as we head into 2017."