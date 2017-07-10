Around the NFL

Chiefs promote Brett Veach to general manager

Published: Jul 10, 2017 at 09:54 AM

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a decision on their new general manager.

The Chiefs promoted co-director of player personnel Brett Veach to general manager on Monday. The development was first reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Veach's promotion comes after the Chiefs and former general manager John Dorsey made the surprising decision to part ways on June 22 -- the same day the team signed coach Andy Reid to a contract extension. Dorsey served as the Chiefs' GM for four seasons before the team informed him it would not commit to extending his contract as he entered the final year of his deal.

Reid gave Veach his first big shot in the NFL a decade ago with the Philadelphia Eagles. Veach -- then working for the athletic department at his alma mater, the University of Delaware -- joined Reid in Philadelphia as a scout and assistant from 2007 to 2012.

Ten years after landing in Philly, Veach is prolonging his stay with Reid in Kansas City -- he has worked as the team's co-director of player personnel since 2013.

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt formally introduced Veach as the team's new GM in a statement:

"After a comprehensive search process, I am pleased to announce that we have hired Brett Veach to serve as the next general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs," Hunt said. "Brett has a sharp football mind, a tremendous work ethic and a keen eye for finding talent. Over the last four seasons he's played a critical role in building our football team. I look forward to working with him to continue to build on the strong foundation we have in place."

Veach will report to Hunt on all player personnel matters, the team announced. He thanked both Hunt and Reid in his own statement.

"My family and I would like to extend our gratitude to Clark and the Hunt family for this incredible opportunity," Veach said in a statement. "I am humbled and honored to serve as the general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs. Over the last four seasons I've had the privilege to work alongside [coach] Andy Reid, Dorsey and a great group of coaches and personnel staff. Together, we built a strong foundation of players that have helped us sustain success on the field. I'm looking forward to continuing our progress as we head into 2017."

The Chiefs will formally introduce Veach as the general manager in a press conference on Monday, July 24. The team starts training camp four days later on Friday, July 28.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions exploring trade options with veteran LB Jamie Collins

Midway through his second season with the Lions, veteran LB Jamie Collins could be on his way out. The club is exploring trade possibilities for Collins, fielding calls from other clubs as part of a youth movement at the position, Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Rob Gronkowski clarifies that he watches game film following 'MNF' appearance

Rob Gronkowski made waves this week when he said that he doesn't watch film of the Buccaneers' opponents on the Manning "MNF" broadcast. On Wednesday, Gronk clarified that yes, he does watch tape.
news

Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons wants to be like 'The Terminator' to opposing QBs

Cowboys star rookie defender Micah Parsons is putting league quarterbacks on notice. First up: Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts this Monday night.
news

Lamar Jackson sore after 'pretty cool' front-flip touchdown: 'I'd probably do it again'

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson didn't draw a flag for his front-flip TD in Sunday's win over the Chiefs, but did help Baltimore take the lead -- and he'd likely do it again if given the opportunity.
news

Steve Smith, Andre Johnson lead 122 modern-era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

The list of Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 modern-era nominees is comprised of 122 players, including 10 first-year eligible players led by wide receivers Anquan Boldin, Andre Johnson and Steve Smith, and linebacker DeMarcus Ware. 
news

Carson Wentz (ankles) 'throwing the kitchen sink' at treatment; QB didn't practice Wednesday

The Indianapolis Colts are approaching this week like Carson Wentz (multiple ankle sprains) will not be available for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields to start vs. Browns with Andy Dalton (knee) injured

Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Wednesday that rookie QB Justin Fields will start Sunday vs. the Browns with Andy Dalton (knee) still battling through injury. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger (left pectoral) 'going to do everything I can' to play vs. Bengals

Ben Roethlisberger described a left pectoral injury he sustained in a loss to the Raiders last Sunday. The Steelers QB said he's aiming to play in Week 3 vs. Cincinnati, but will do so playing hurt. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 22

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown has been placed on the reserve/COVID list, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs, ruled out for Week 3

﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ is taking a week off. The Miami Dolphins quarterback won't play in their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders as he recovers from fractured ribs, coach Brian Flores told reporters Wednesday.
news

Matt Ryan: Falcons 'capable' of being in playoff mix despite 0-2 start 

The 0-2 Atlanta Falcons have stumbled out of the gate in 2021, but QB Matt Ryan sees an improving team with 15 more weeks ahead of them as they face the 0-2 New York Giants in Week 3. 
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: 'The game is a little softer than it used to be'

Tom Brady continues to rail against certain aspects of the NFL evolution he's experienced throughout his 22-year career.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW