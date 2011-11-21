Chiefs place Cassel on season-ending injured reserve

Published: Nov 21, 2011 at 08:41 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Kansas City Chiefs coach Todd Haley held out hope that quarterback Matt Cassel would be able to return this season from a hand injury. But those hopes were dashed Monday when the team placed Cassel on season-ending injured reserve, according to a team source.

The Chiefs later confirmed the move and said they had promoted rookie wide receiver Jeremy Horne to take Cassel's place on the 53-man roster.

Cassel injured his right hand during a Week 10 loss to the Denver Broncos and underwent surgery last week to repair the damage.

Haley has declined to elaborate on the extent of Cassel's condition, simply calling it a "significant injury."

With Cassel out for the rest of the season, the Chiefs now are Tyler Palko's team. Palko completed 5 of 6 passes for 47 yards in relief duties against the Broncos and is scheduled to make his first career NFL start Monday night against the New England Patriots.

Rookie Ricky Stanzi is now the Chiefs' backup.

