Chiefs place Cassel on season-ending injured reserve

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Kansas City Chiefs coach Todd Haley held out hope that quarterback Matt Cassel would be able to return this season from a hand injury. But those hopes were dashed Monday when the team placed Cassel on season-ending injured reserve, according to a team source.
The Chiefs later confirmed the move and said they had promoted rookie wide receiver Jeremy Horne to take Cassel's place on the 53-man roster.
Cassel injured his right hand during a Week 10 loss to the Denver Broncos and underwent surgery last week to repair the damage.
Haley has declined to elaborate on the extent of Cassel's condition, simply calling it a "significant injury."
With Cassel out for the rest of the season, the Chiefs now are Tyler Palko's team. Palko completed 5 of 6 passes for 47 yards in relief duties against the Broncos and is scheduled to make his first career NFL start Monday night against the New England Patriots.