Chiefs pile up 321 return yards in romp of 'Skins

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Kansas City scored early and often Sunday, breaking a three-game losing streak with a 45-10 embarrassment of the Washington Redskins.
The Chiefs improved to 10-3 by dominating an opponent that offered little resistance. They scored on their first four possessions, sacked Robert Griffin III five times and Kirk Cousins once, and returned a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns.
The score was 17-0 after the first quarter and 38-10 at halftime. Quintin Demps immediately answered the lone Redskins touchdown with a 95-yard kickoff return, part of a stunning tally of 321 return yards by Kansas City in the first half alone.
The Redskins fell to 3-10, increasing speculation that coach Mike Shanahan will be gone at the end of the season.
