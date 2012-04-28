Chiefs pick up second WR on final day of NFL draft

Published: Apr 28, 2012 at 02:01 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs picked Junior Hemingway of Michigan in the seventh round of the NFL draft Saturday, going with a wide receiver for the second time on the final day of the NFL draft.

The Chiefs drafted Fresno State's Devon Wylie in the fourth round.

Hemingway managed 34 catches for 699 yards and four touchdowns his senior season with the Wolverines. His stock rose at the scouting combine, where the 6-foot-1, 225-pound receiver posted the best numbers at his position in the three-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle.

The Chiefs picked San Diego State defensive tackle Jerome Long earlier in the seventh round. They also picked Texas A&M running back Cyrus Gray and Alabama defensive back De'Quan Menzie on Saturday, establishing some depth at the areas of greatest need.

