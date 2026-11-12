Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes was impressed by new WR Josh Downs on Day 1. Here's why

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he met new receiver Josh Downs in person for the first time Wednesday.

And even from that first meeting, the Chiefs QB came away impressed.

"You can tell just the intellect and how he's able to pick stuff up. He's a professional," Mahomes said. "He knows what he's doing, and he wants to come in and just compete and have success."

The Chiefs acquired Downs in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, sending a 2027 fourth- and fifth-round picks to the Colts in exchange for Downs and a 2027 seventh-rounder.

And the biggest question now: How quickly can he pick up the playbook to help this Chiefs offense right away?

Mahomes struck an optimistic tone Wednesday during his weekly news conference. He said the Chiefs and Colts offenses were similar schematically, even if Downs would have to learn different verbiage in Kansas City.

"The entire offense, it'll probably take a couple weeks (to learn)," Mahomes said. "But I think what I've learned just from meeting Josh is he's very intelligent."

Chiefs coach Andy Reid previously listed football IQ as a requirement for any potential receiver the Chiefs might add at the trade deadline. The Chiefs are known for a complex playbook, and Reid said that general manager Brett Veach kept this in mind when determining which players might be a fit.

Reid said the team felt Downs could grasp things quickly, which made him an ideal target.

"Now it's just a matter of him spending the time (in the playbook) to knock it out," Reid said. "But he's a pretty alert kid. I think you guys will see that when you have a chance to visit with him. Sharp."

Downs acknowledged Wednesday that his past 72 hours had been a whirlwind.

He didn't play well Sunday in the Colts' loss to the Dallas Cowboys, saying "I wasn't my best out there" after a game in which he had two critical drops.

After attending team meetings with the Colts on Monday, Downs said he received a Tuesday afternoon text telling him to report to the facility. Three hours later, he was on a plane to Kansas City as the newest member of the Chiefs.

"You want to go where you're wanted. And they're pursuing me," Downs said of the Chiefs. "So I'm definitely excited to join a team that thinks I have value."

Downs, who requested a trade from the Colts on Oct. 28, said he also became emotional after receiving the text Tuesday. Later, on social media, he posted a GIF of former basketball player Vince Carter crying and looking upward in gratitude.