Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes was impressed by new WR Josh Downs on Day 1. Here's why
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he met new receiver Josh Downs in person for the first time Wednesday.
And even from that first meeting, the Chiefs QB came away impressed.
"You can tell just the intellect and how he's able to pick stuff up. He's a professional," Mahomes said. "He knows what he's doing, and he wants to come in and just compete and have success."
The Chiefs acquired Downs in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, sending a 2027 fourth- and fifth-round picks to the Colts in exchange for Downs and a 2027 seventh-rounder.
And the biggest question now: How quickly can he pick up the playbook to help this Chiefs offense right away?
Mahomes struck an optimistic tone Wednesday during his weekly news conference. He said the Chiefs and Colts offenses were similar schematically, even if Downs would have to learn different verbiage in Kansas City.
"The entire offense, it'll probably take a couple weeks (to learn)," Mahomes said. "But I think what I've learned just from meeting Josh is he's very intelligent."
Chiefs coach Andy Reid previously listed football IQ as a requirement for any potential receiver the Chiefs might add at the trade deadline. The Chiefs are known for a complex playbook, and Reid said that general manager Brett Veach kept this in mind when determining which players might be a fit.
Reid said the team felt Downs could grasp things quickly, which made him an ideal target.
"Now it's just a matter of him spending the time (in the playbook) to knock it out," Reid said. "But he's a pretty alert kid. I think you guys will see that when you have a chance to visit with him. Sharp."
Downs acknowledged Wednesday that his past 72 hours had been a whirlwind.
He didn't play well Sunday in the Colts' loss to the Dallas Cowboys, saying "I wasn't my best out there" after a game in which he had two critical drops.
After attending team meetings with the Colts on Monday, Downs said he received a Tuesday afternoon text telling him to report to the facility. Three hours later, he was on a plane to Kansas City as the newest member of the Chiefs.
"You want to go where you're wanted. And they're pursuing me," Downs said of the Chiefs. "So I'm definitely excited to join a team that thinks I have value."
Downs, who requested a trade from the Colts on Oct. 28, said he also became emotional after receiving the text Tuesday. Later, on social media, he posted a GIF of former basketball player Vince Carter crying and looking upward in gratitude.
-- JD (@JoshDowns) November 10, 2026
"That was actually my genuine emotion. It wasn't anything to throw salt on anybody. I was excited for the opportunity, and it was simple as that," Downs said. "Those were literally my emotions. I kind of screamed when I saw the text. Some people don't like that, but I apologize to those who don't. But that was my reaction."
Downs, who will wear No. 12 with his new team, vowed to get integrated into the Chiefs offense as quickly as possible. He said he believed he needed to earn his teammates' respect now, and building trust would start with knowing where to be on the field.
"I don't want to be a guy that's asking everybody what the play is, what the formation is. I feel like that's when you get left behind," Downs said. "I want to do everything I can to learn as fast as possible."
Mahomes beamed when talking about adding Downs on Wednesday. He said Downs could help the Chiefs win one-on-one matchups with his ability to set up routes throughout a game.
"We'll just try to put him in the best position to succeed this week," Mahomes said, "and then we'll continue to add to that as the year goes on."
So how many snaps might Downs get in Sunday's road game against the Atlanta Falcons? Reid said it was too early to know -- Downs hadn't completed a Chiefs practice yet when Reid spoke to reporters Wednesday -- but preliminary signs were positive.
"Let's give him a chance here to get on the field, right, and do his thing," Reid said. "All I've heard and seen to this point is he'll be a nice fit."
Downs said he'll relish the opportunity to play with Mahomes. He said back in college, the talk among teammates was always, "I wanna go play with Mahomes."
Now, Downs will get that chance -- perhaps as soon as Sunday.
"Who wouldn't love playing with a quarterback of his caliber? Three championships," Downs said. "You can't really put into words … as a receiver, you love playing with a quarterback like that."
This article originally appeared in The Athletic.