Around the NFL

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes victim of aggravated robbery

Published: May 15, 2017 at 06:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Kansas City Chiefs first-round pick Patrick Mahomes got out of a sticky situation unscathed.

The Chiefs quarterback and three others were robbed Friday night in Tyler, Texas, the Smith County Sheriff's Office confirmed to NFL Media.

Sgt. Darrell Coslin with the Smith County Sheriff's Office said Mahomes and three friends returned home after attending a baseball game. Upon pulling into the driveway, another car blocked them in. A robber got out of his vehicle and approached Mahomes and the others, acting as if he had a gun in his waistband. The robber demanded the victims' goods, who complied.

Per police, the robbery was random and Mahomes, who is from Tyler, was not targeted.

After getting a description of the vehicle, police found the car in the area a short time later. The stolen property was found in the car. No gun was seen during the robbery and no gun was recovered, police said.

Police arrested Michael Pinkerton and Billy Ray Johnson. Pinkerton confessed to the robbery during an interview with deputies, according to police. He is charged with felony aggravated robbery and being held on bond. According to police, it's unclear if Johnson was in the car when the robbery took place. He is charged with felony tampering with evidence (he was found with some items) and possession of narcotics.

The Chiefs released the following statement: "The team is thankful Patrick and everyone involved are safe because that's what's most important."

