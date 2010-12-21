Chiefs one win away from sealing AFC West title

Why you should watch
After gutting it out, literally, against the Rams, Matt Cassel should be steadier a week later. This is a battle between two of the best young running backs in football. The Titans have a way of playing spoiler late in the season.
Did you know?
Titans running back Chris Johnson is averaging 104 rushing yards in 10 December games. ... Tennessee's Jason Babin has a career-high 12 sacks this season. ... The Chiefs are undefeated at home (6-0). ... Kansas City has the league's top-ranked rushing attack.