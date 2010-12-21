Chiefs one win away from sealing AFC West title

Published: Dec 21, 2010 at 01:53 PM

The storyline
The Chiefs have been perfect at home and need this win to hold off the Chargers. They face a team that has many of the same strengths they do.

Why you should watch
After gutting it out, literally, against the Rams, Matt Cassel should be steadier a week later. This is a battle between two of the best young running backs in football. The Titans have a way of playing spoiler late in the season.

Did you know?
Titans running back Chris Johnson is averaging 104 rushing yards in 10 December games. ... Tennessee's Jason Babin has a career-high 12 sacks this season. ... The Chiefs are undefeated at home (6-0). ... Kansas City has the league's top-ranked rushing attack.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

2022 NFL Draft: 7 first-round mysteries ... SOLVED!!

Who will the Jaguars pick at No. 1? Does anyone take a quarterback in the top 10? Is Kayvon Thibodeaux going to slide? Questions abound with the 2022 NFL Draft, and Bucky Brooks has the answers. Here are seven Round 1 mysteries ... SOLVED!

news

Cowboys say they are aware of CB Kelvin Joseph's possible connection to fatal shooting

The Dallas Cowboys released a statement Friday stating that they are aware of cornerback Kelvin Joseph's possible connection to a fatal shooting that occurred last month in Dallas.

news

2022 NFL training camps: Details, dates, coverage and more

Training camp is the extensive ramp-up period leading into the preseason. Find out details on dates, coverage, attendance requirements and more.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW