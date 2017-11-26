Chiefs' offensive woes open Alex Smith-Patrick Mahomes debate

The Chiefs' offensive problems also have opened the door to a debate that was coming as soon as Smith endured a stretch of futility like he's currently in: The inevitable discussion about a move to backup Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs traded up to use the 10th overall pick in this year's draft on the rookie quarterback, largely because Reid and former general manager John Dorsey thought they saw elements of Brett Favre in his game. Mahomes has a bigger arm than Smith and he's progressed nicely as an understudy. However, Reid has been unwilling to even consider Mahomes as an option this season and he re-emphasized that point on Sunday by saying "That's not where I'm at."