Chiefs OC Weis would consider move to Florida for same role

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Charlie Weis could be in line to serve as the University of Florida's offensive coordinator, a source with knowledge of the situation said Friday.
Weis had a superb year leading the Chiefs' offense following a poor stint as Notre Dame's head coach, but he would consider a move to Florida -- and back to the college game -- according to the source.
Urban Meyer announced his resignation as the Gators' head coach earlier this month. Florida hired Texas defensive coordinator Will Muschamp to replace Meyer.
Chiefs coach Todd Haley said Friday that he didn't have any knowledge of Weis possibly taking a job at Florida.
"It would be news to me," said Haley, whose Chiefs went from worst to first in the AFC West this season.
If Weis leaves the Chiefs, former Denver Broncos coach Josh McDaniels, from the Bill Belichick family tree, could be a candidate because of his strong ties to Kansas City quarterback Matt Cassel -- a former New England player -- and his knowledge of the system. McDaniels also brings familiarity with AFC West personnel.
McDaniels is eager to return to the NFL as a coordinator and would be a natural to replace Weis, should he depart.
Weis wasn't available to reporters.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.