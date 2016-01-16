Chiefs mismanage clock in failed comeback attempt

The Chiefs advanced the ball to the Patriots' 1-yard line at the three-minute mark after a 19-yard pass from Alex Smith to wideout Albert Wilson. At that moment, they had all of their timeouts. The next play was a run for a loss by Charcandrick West which ended up burning a full minute off the clock before the two-minute warning. The team was then hit with a false start penalty and followed that by throwing a ball where the wideout was tackled in play.