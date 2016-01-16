Around the NFL

Chiefs mismanage clock in failed comeback attempt

Published: Jan 16, 2016 at 12:35 PM

The Chiefs received the ball at their 20-yard line with 6:29 to go in the fourth quarter. They were down by two scores. And while the situation was not ideal, it was not completely untenable.

But in a series of events that will again challenge Kansas City head coach Andy Reid's late-game clock management, the Chiefs weren't able to put in their first score until the 1:18 mark. They failed an onside kick attempt and went on to lose to the Patriots, 27-20.

The Chiefs advanced the ball to the Patriots' 1-yard line at the three-minute mark after a 19-yard pass from Alex Smith to wideout Albert Wilson. At that moment, they had all of their timeouts. The next play was a run for a loss by Charcandrick West which ended up burning a full minute off the clock before the two-minute warning. The team was then hit with a false start penalty and followed that by throwing a ball where the wideout was tackled in play.

During all this, the Chiefs seemed to have no sense of urgency. The team was still huddling down near the goal line as the final seconds ticked away.

"We wanted to get a play off right there. We had 20 seconds," Reid said after the game. "It was 2:20 on the clock. We wanted to make sure that we got our best personnel in for that play and we didn't get that done."

He insisted the Chiefs were in their standard hurry-up offense.

"We went hurry-up offense," he said. "We do that normally when we're down by two scores. Time was of the essence. We got down to the one-yard line and we end up going backwards."

While part of the issue was execution for sure, this was just the most blatant example of suspicious clock management on Saturday. In many situations when it would seem Kansas City had another play call in its hip pocket, they would revert back to a time-consuming huddle.

Clock management is such a nebulous aspect of the game. Rarely is a coach known for his mastery, and at times all 32 head coaches have been lambasted for their misuse of the clock. But the Chiefs' performance Saturday night will inevitably cause fans to associate the game with Reid's performance in the Super Bowl against New England back in 2005. In nearly identical fashion, the Eagles milked more than four minutes off the clock while trailing by 10.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on what makes Bills DE Von Miller special: 'Some guys are aliens visiting from another planet'

When asked Tuesday what it was about Buffalo edge Von Miller that allowed him to thrive despite age and past injuries, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin smiled before complimenting the intergalactic talent.

news

Ex-Packers, Giants ILB Blake Martinez signing with Raiders

The Raiders are signing former Green Bay Packers and New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez to a one-year deal.

news

Cardinals waive WR Andy Isabella after three-plus underwhelming seasons

The Arizona Cardinals are releasing former second-round pick wide receiver Andy Isabella after four seasons.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (shoulder) says he's 'super confident' he'll play Thursday vs. Colts

Despite being limited with a shoulder injury, Broncos QB Russell Wilson plans to play Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to speak with reps from NFL-NFLPA joint concussion investigation on Tuesday

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will speak with representatives from the NFL and the NFL Players Association on Tuesday as part of the joint investigation into his Sept. 25 concussion evaluation, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Steelers' Mike Tomlin names rookie QB Kenny Pickett as starter ahead of Bills matchup

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin officially named rookie Kenny Pickett as the team's starting quarterback ahead of Week 5's matchup versus the Buffalo Bills.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Broncos LB Randy Gregory (knee) placed on injured reserve, to miss at least four games

Broncos LB Randy Gregory will miss at least the next four games after being placed on injured reserve on Tuesday due to a knee injury.

news

Jerry Jones asked if Dak Prescott (thumb) can grip a football yet: 'No, not well enough to play'

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday said that Dak Prescott is unable to grip a football well enough to play, but the QB will get a clearer picture after a check-up with doctors.

news

Falcons RT McGary on 25 second-half run plays vs. Browns: 'That was a couple years' worth of Christmas'

Atlanta gashed the Browns through its running attack in the second half, which featured a scoring drive that had 14 straight run plays. Falcons RT Kaleb McGary expressed how much the offensive line appreciated the strategy.

news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson on QB Trevor Lawrence's five-turnover game: 'Let's hope it's a blip'

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence turned the ball over five times in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, but coach Doug Pederson hopes that is just

news

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett expects Melvin Gordon 'to step up' with Javonte Williams out

On Monday, following confirmation of Williams' devastating knee injury, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said the team still has confidence that Gordon can be a playmaker in the Broncos' offense.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE