Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman: 2021 is 'one of my most important seasons'

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman sits in the catbird seat to feast on a massive opportunity in 2021.

With Sammy Watkins leaving in free agency, Hardman is the logical choice to play third-fiddle in the Chiefs' offensive symphony behind Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill﻿. It's a gig K.C. envisioned Hardman playing when they drafted him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The 23-year-old speedster knows a big opportunity lies ahead. He said during training camp that to hit that ceiling this season, he first hopes to gain the "trust" and rapport with QB ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿.

"It's probably one of my most important seasons," Hardman said, via ESPN. "I think it's up to me personally to do what I need to do and take advantage of every opportunity that's given to me and gain the trust of the coaches, the rest of the staff and Pat and my teammates and just show them I can be a viable asset every Sunday or whatever day we're playing on.

"It's kind of that time to just take those challenges head-on and try to prove myself."

The Chiefs were reported to be in the mix on several free-agent receivers, including Pittsburgh's ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿. They struck out on all accounts. Adding fifth-rounder Cornell Powell in the draft and re-signing ﻿Demarcus Robinson﻿ as the lone move in free agency left Hardman as the logical man to fill the WR2 role for the season.

Despite the dalliance in free agency to upgrade the receiver corps, coach Andy Reid said he believes Hardman can fill that role for the Chiefs.

"I like Mecole's work he put in in the offseason and the way he handled himself," Reid said early in training camp. "I like the way he came out today and what he did here. I look for good things from him.